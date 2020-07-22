Barnett & Company Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 862.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGBD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. TCG BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $482.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.21.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. Equities analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

