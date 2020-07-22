Barnett & Company Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 1.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. 369,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. FIG Partners began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

