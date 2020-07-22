Barnett & Company Inc. Invests $32,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

BSMO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

