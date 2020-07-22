Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 28.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $620.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.80. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.97%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.