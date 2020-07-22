Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of BSCL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49.

