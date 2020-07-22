Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 495,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 24,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. Bank of America increased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Coffey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 486,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,816,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

