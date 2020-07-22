Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.28. 107,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,649. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

