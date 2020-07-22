Barnett & Company Inc. Makes New $956,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,670,000 after purchasing an additional 904,370 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,265,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,038,000 after acquiring an additional 555,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,180,000 after acquiring an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $46,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 79,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,263. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

