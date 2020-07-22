Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 4,350 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up 1.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 289.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 87,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.