Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,465 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. 2,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

