Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up 0.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,238. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

