Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,376. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CFO Mark Fioravanti acquired 3,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

