Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on THO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Shares of THO traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.74. 18,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.61. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

