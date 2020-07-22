Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after acquiring an additional 961,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after buying an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after buying an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,255,000 after buying an additional 702,933 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.12. 15,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,004.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average of $173.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

