Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $154,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ares Capital by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,398,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 790,064 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 59,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,037. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.