Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,354 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 50.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its position in Crown by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 26,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Crown by 125.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.