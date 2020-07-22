Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 13,725 Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $604.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.