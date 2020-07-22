Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 19.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of FUN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,407. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.