Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 16,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,222,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,736,000 after purchasing an additional 230,230 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 168,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $57,801,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 495,681 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,097. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.40. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

