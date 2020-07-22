Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,854 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 135.4% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 651,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

NYSE:AX traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 5,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Axos Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.