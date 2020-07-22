Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 17,109 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 266,582 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 768,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 55,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

