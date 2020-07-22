Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,386,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. 7,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,581. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.53. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

