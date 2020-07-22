Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 359,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 183,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,240. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

