Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4,465.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Cleveland Research downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

M traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,850,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

