Barnett & Company Inc. Takes $68,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 610,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,980,418. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.02.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

