Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 4.6% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,588,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,165,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,136,000 after buying an additional 1,055,513 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9,426.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 772,426 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 470,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 241,354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. 9,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,304. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

