Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 95,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,356. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.