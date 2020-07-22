Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.09. 149,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

