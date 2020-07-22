Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,231,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,441,000 after buying an additional 104,511 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 317,202 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,791,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 379,873 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,005,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.