Belmont Capital LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.