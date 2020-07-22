Benin Management CORP Buys 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after purchasing an additional 651,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.17. 12,994,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,744,326. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.