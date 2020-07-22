Benin Management CORP Cuts Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Linde were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.96. 29,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,398. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $245.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.04.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.47.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.