Benin Management CORP Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,127,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,608,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,874,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

