Benin Management CORP Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.2% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

