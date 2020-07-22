Benin Management CORP Has $316,000 Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 125,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 92,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. 1,007,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,696,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

