Benin Management CORP Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up 2.3% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

