Benin Management CORP Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 2.4% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.90. 137,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.88. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

