Benin Management CORP Has $954,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 119,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.36.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
