Benin Management CORP Makes New $223,000 Investment in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,769 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after buying an additional 273,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 282,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,661. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

