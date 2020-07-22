Benin Management CORP Reduces Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Benin Management CORP reduced its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.56. 29,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,871. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.