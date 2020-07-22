Benin Management CORP Sells 1,650 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Benin Management CORP lessened its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 1.4% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in State Street by 70.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 59,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,032. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

