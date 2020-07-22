Benin Management CORP Sells 1,750 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.57. The company had a trading volume of 42,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,928. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $153.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

