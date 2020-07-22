Benin Management CORP Sells 350 Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Benin Management CORP lowered its stake in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 667.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Parsons by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Parsons stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. 6,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons Corp has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Parsons had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Parsons’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parsons from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

