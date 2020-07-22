Benin Management CORP Sells 4,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Benin Management CORP reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 282,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 174,710 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 341,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.