Benin Management CORP Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

SBUX stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.70. 475,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,462,884. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.