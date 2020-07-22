Benin Management CORP Trims Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises about 0.8% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after acquiring an additional 369,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,387 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after buying an additional 709,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,844,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

SYY traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. 94,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,410. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

