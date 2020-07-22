Benin Management CORP Trims Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 29,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

