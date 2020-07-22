Bfsg LLC Acquires 21,431 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $748,342,000 after buying an additional 291,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Total by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,880,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter valued at $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Total by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,763,000 after purchasing an additional 454,241 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,566. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.66. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

