Bfsg LLC Acquires 5,723 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. 4,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $60.92.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.