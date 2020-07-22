Bfsg LLC Acquires 5,723 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. 4,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $60.92.

