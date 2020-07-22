Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 22,082 Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,082 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,073 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,281 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,754. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

