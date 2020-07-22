Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 22,082 Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,082 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,073 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,281 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,754. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.35.
PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
